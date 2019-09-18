DC Judge Tells Gov't To Toe Line On Asylum Parole Order

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said Wednesday that he's going to be much "less indulgent" with the government after having to order immigration officials in New Orleans for the second time to stop ignoring a government policy that allows detained asylum-seekers to be paroled. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg told attorneys at the morning status conference that he is normally reluctant to interfere heavily with the agency, but he's concerned by the evidence that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is flouting his first injunction ordering the agency to follow its own rules. With a second injunction now in place, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS