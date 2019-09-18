Woman's J&J Talc Bottle Contained Asbestos, Expert Says

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- An electron microscopist told a California jury Wednesday that his laboratory found asbestos in a bottle of Johnson & Johnson baby powder owned by a woman who is alleging the company’s talc products gave her mesothelioma. During the second week of the trial in Torrance, California, plaintiff Carolyn Weirick called to the stand expert witness William Longo, a material scientist and electron microscopist who is the president of Georgia-based Materials Analytical Services. Longo saw his methods attacked by J&J during opening statements of the trial, which is the second in the case after a mistrial last year. During questioning by Weirick...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS