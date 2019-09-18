1st Circ. Tosses $3.6B Utilities Suit As An Issue For FERC

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Massachusetts trial court’s decision to toss a proposed class action claiming Eversource Energy and Avangrid Inc. drove up electricity prices by $3.6 billion, saying the issue of accepted rates is up to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rather than the courts. The proposed class of consumers had sought to revive a case dismissed by a Massachusetts federal court in February, saying FERC has only shared jurisdiction over the rates and that the filed rate doctrine — a general prohibition on FERC-regulated utilities charging any rate other than the one on file with the commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS