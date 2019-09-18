9th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Army's Youth Diabetes Care

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a lower court's dismissal of an American Diabetes Association lawsuit over diabetes care in the U.S. Army's Child, Youth and School Services programs, finding it is moot because the policy was updated and lacks standing because the organization did not show any injury. In a unanimous, published opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Daly Hawkins, the three-judge panel found that the association's assertion the Army was violating the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 by refusing to provide diabetes-related care to youth in the CYSS programs became moot when the policy was updated in 2017 to include...

