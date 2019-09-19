Split 9th Circ. Revives Gitmo Detainee’s Torture Info Bid

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel reversed a ruling that quashed a Guantanamo Bay detainee's subpoena for information on his torture in U.S. custody, ruling that a lower court should have removed sensitive national security details from that information. The majority said in a 2-1 decision Wednesday that the Washington federal court mistakenly quashed a subpoena requested by Abu Zubaydah, who is currently being held at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, and his attorney, Joseph Margulies, and should have tried to disentangle nonsecret information from secret information. "The rationale behind the state secrets privilege is to protect legitimate government interests,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS