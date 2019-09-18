Argentine Atty Retools Claims In Uber Debut Fight

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- An Argentine lawyer has repurposed his suit alleging Uber made him the scapegoat for its problem-plagued Buenos Aires launch in 2016, insisting he had an attorney-client relationship with the Silicon Valley ride-hailing giant so the company is liable for treating him as collateral damage. A month after getting hit with sanctions and having his initial suit dismissed in California federal court, Michael R. Rattagan filed a second amended complaint Wednesday underscoring that his beef is with San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc. — not two Dutch units he initially named as co-defendants — and correcting claims that Uber left him high and...

