Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Argentine Atty Retools Claims In Uber Debut Fight

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- An Argentine lawyer has repurposed his suit alleging Uber made him the scapegoat for its problem-plagued Buenos Aires launch in 2016, insisting he had an attorney-client relationship with the Silicon Valley ride-hailing giant so the company is liable for treating him as collateral damage.

A month after getting hit with sanctions and having his initial suit dismissed in California federal court, Michael R. Rattagan filed a second amended complaint Wednesday underscoring that his beef is with San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc. — not two Dutch units he initially named as co-defendants — and correcting claims that Uber left him high and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®