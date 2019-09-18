Senate Dems Block Gov't Funding Bill Amid Border Wall Fight

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats on Wednesday derailed a Republican attempt to take up a government spending package as the fight over funding for President Donald Trump’s long-promised border wall continues on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers refused to take up the bill in a 51-44 vote — nine votes shy of the 60 needed — blocking consideration of the House-passed spending package that would fund much of the federal government. All but two Democrats voted no, while Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., joined Democrats in blocking the bill. The vote also came as the House Appropriations Committee rolled out a stopgap spending bill that would fund...

