Another Round In The Battle Over The Clean Water Act

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Two sections of the Clean Water Act perfectly encapsulate the current debate over jurisdiction under that law. Section 101(a) emboldens the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to restore and maintain the nation’s waters. Section 101(b) admonishes the agencies to recognize, preserve and protect state’s rights. In 2015, the Clean Water Rule developed one approach designed to clarify jurisdiction under the law, using the full extent of federal reach to protect our waters. On Sept. 12, that rule was repealed to reduce federal jurisdiction and provide more authority to states. At issue is the appropriate scope...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS