Drone Deliveries Face Technological, Legal Hurdles

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- After years of anticipation, a handful of companies are getting closer to delivering packages in the United States by drone (also known as unmanned aerial systems, or UAS). Referred to as “last-mile deliveries,” these drone flights are expected to occur over a distance of 10 miles or less, with an average flight time of 20 minutes. Drone deliveries are already being made in other countries — medical supplies in Rwanda, food in Australia, pizza in New Zealand, packages in Germany and the United Kingdom — so their debut in the United States seems more than a little overdue. At long last,...

