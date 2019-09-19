Asylee With Ties To Ex-Liberian Dictator Sues ICE For Arrest

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An African asylee with family ties to former Liberian dictator Charles Taylor has sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a New York federal court seeking $10 million, alleging that the agency arrested and imprisoned him for more than a year on an erroneous removal order. During the arrest, an ICE agent used excessive force to tackle Michael Reeves and dislocated his shoulder, which has become permanently disabled from lack of medical treatment in prison, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday. ICE agents arrested Michael Reeves because the agency wrongly interpreted administrative closure of his immigration case as a removal order,...

