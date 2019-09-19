Suboxone Maker's 'Gross Manipulation' Prompts $3M Fee Bid

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Goodwin-backed Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has asked a Delaware federal judge for more than $3 million in attorney fees after beating Indivior’s patent infringement suit over the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, saying the company took a hopeless case to trial and undermined the litigation by filing a similar suit in New Jersey. Indivior knew its suit was doomed after claim construction but took it to trial anyway, where it continued to engage in dodgy behavior before losing, Dr. Reddy's said Wednesday. To top it off, Indivior tried to enforce a substantially similar patent against Dr. Reddy's in a separate court, despite knowing...

