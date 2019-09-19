Stoner Comedian Cheech Rips Coffee Co. Name In TM Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey coffee company is trying to gain fame by using Richard “Cheech” Marin’s famous nickname, according to a new lawsuit that says the coffee peddler’s branding is harshing the comedian’s mellow. Cheech Marin, one half of comedy duo “Cheech and Chong,” hit Cheech’s Own LLC and its founder Steven Chiocchi with a lawsuit in California federal court on Wednesday, claiming that the coffee shop is using the comedian’s renown to gain popularity and make sales, and that if Chiocchi doesn’t stop, the value of Marin’s trade name could go up in smoke. Marin, who is best known for playing...

