Chuck Yeager Slaps Airbus With Trademark Infringement Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Renowned pilot Chuck Yeager, the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound, has accused Airbus of using his name and likeness to market its high-speed helicopter. Yeager, 96, lodged a suit Wednesday against Airbus in California federal court, alleging the aerospace giant used his name, identity, likeness and federally registered trademarks without permission in a promotion on its website of the company’s Racer helicopter. Captain Charles Yeager stands next to the Air Force's Bell X-1 supersonic research aircraft, at California's Muroc Army Air Force Base, in October 1947. He was the first person to fly faster than the...

