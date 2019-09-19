Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Staffing Co. Wants Out Of Ex-Tesla Worker's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- CitiStaff Solutions Inc. is seeking to escape an African American man's suit alleging he faced rampant racial discrimination while working at Tesla Inc.'s California factory, insisting his bid to hold the temporary staffing company liable is "frivolous."

CitiStaff filed a motion for summary judgment on Wednesday maintaining that plaintiff Owen Diaz, a contractor whom CitiStaff assigned to work at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory as an elevator operator, cannot back his claims that the temporary staffing agency failed to follow up on his discrimination complaints or that it demoted him in retaliation.

Diaz sued Tesla and CitiStaff for race-based harassment and discrimination,...

