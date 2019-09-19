Staffing Co. Wants Out Of Ex-Tesla Worker's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- CitiStaff Solutions Inc. is seeking to escape an African American man's suit alleging he faced rampant racial discrimination while working at Tesla Inc.'s California factory, insisting his bid to hold the temporary staffing company liable is "frivolous." CitiStaff filed a motion for summary judgment on Wednesday maintaining that plaintiff Owen Diaz, a contractor whom CitiStaff assigned to work at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory as an elevator operator, cannot back his claims that the temporary staffing agency failed to follow up on his discrimination complaints or that it demoted him in retaliation. Diaz sued Tesla and CitiStaff for race-based harassment and discrimination,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS