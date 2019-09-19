'American Gangster' Atty Ducks Prison For Theft From Clients

Law360, Morristown, N.J. (September 19, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT) -- A former prosecutor who was portrayed by Russell Crowe in the movie “American Gangster” was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday in New Jersey state court for stealing $20,000 from the clients of his onetime firm, marking the second time he has escaped prison for breaking the law. More than a year after walking away with probation on federal tax charges, Richard “Richie” Roberts, 81, received Thursday’s sentence from Superior Court Judge Donald G. Collester Jr. following his mid-trial guilty plea in July to perjury and theft charges. Roberts consented to his disbarment after pleading guilty in the state case....

