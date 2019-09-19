Bulk Of SD Anti-Pipeline Riot Laws Struck Down

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge has blocked the bulk of a set of state laws aimed at limiting protests of the Keystone XL pipeline, saying the "riot boosting" statutes could have even landed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in jail for his civil rights protests. The court held Wednesday that the laws allowing for felony punishment or fines for those who encourage participation in a riot or violent protest are too broad and could ensnare many types of speech protected by the First Amendment. The state had insisted the laws were not aimed at punishing legitimate protests but were necessary for dealing with the costs and...

