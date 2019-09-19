Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mexican Bank Tried To Sabotage Deal, Deutsche Bank Says

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Mexican bank that had once been set to buy Deutsche Bank's business in Mexico for $175 million flouted their deal when it "secretly" obtained a court order barring the German financial services giant from selling the business to a third party, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York.

Deutsche Bank accuses Accendo Banco SA of undertaking a "bad-faith effort to sabotage" the sale to a third party and to improperly evade the New York court's jurisdiction by surreptitiously obtaining the injunction from a court in Mexico City last year. In so doing, the Mexican bank violated a provision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies