Mexican Bank Tried To Sabotage Deal, Deutsche Bank Says

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Mexican bank that had once been set to buy Deutsche Bank's business in Mexico for $175 million flouted their deal when it "secretly" obtained a court order barring the German financial services giant from selling the business to a third party, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York. Deutsche Bank accuses Accendo Banco SA of undertaking a "bad-faith effort to sabotage" the sale to a third party and to improperly evade the New York court's jurisdiction by surreptitiously obtaining the injunction from a court in Mexico City last year. In so doing, the Mexican bank violated a provision...

