Bernstein Litowitz, Cohen Milstein To Lead EQT Stock Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC will lead a proposed stockholder class action against EQT Corp. over the company’s alleged misrepresentations to investors about the benefits of its 2017 merger with Rice Energy, a Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge said Thursday. Bernstein Litowitz and Cohen Milstein will jointly represent the Government of Guam Retirement Fund, the Northeast Carpenters Annuity Fund and the Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund, which said they collectively lost $2.17 million when EQT stock took a 13% dive after longer horizontal gas wells and operating efficiencies from the EQT-Rice merger failed to materialize...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS