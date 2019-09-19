Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Lobbyist Can't Delay Prison Stay In Fattah Corruption Case

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The former Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP government affairs specialist who was convicted on bribery-related charges in a sweeping corruption case against former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, D-Pa., cannot avoid beginning a two-year prison sentence while appealing his case to the Third Circuit, a Pennsylvania federal judge has said.

U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III on Wednesday denied former lobbyist and Philadelphia deputy mayor Herbert Vederman his request to remain out of prison while pursuing appeal, describing Vederman's argument about the length of his sentence as "frivolous."

"The defendant's unhappiness with his sentence does not equate to a substantial question...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies