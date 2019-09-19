Ex-Lobbyist Can't Delay Prison Stay In Fattah Corruption Case

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The former Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP government affairs specialist who was convicted on bribery-related charges in a sweeping corruption case against former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, D-Pa., cannot avoid beginning a two-year prison sentence while appealing his case to the Third Circuit, a Pennsylvania federal judge has said. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III on Wednesday denied former lobbyist and Philadelphia deputy mayor Herbert Vederman his request to remain out of prison while pursuing appeal, describing Vederman's argument about the length of his sentence as "frivolous." "The defendant's unhappiness with his sentence does not equate to a substantial question...

