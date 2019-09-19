Airbnb Plans To Check Into Public Market In 2020

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Airbnb on Thursday said it plans to go public in 2020, but did not disclose any financial target or the number of shares it plans to float, which could be one of the largest offerings of the coming year. Airbnb Inc., a venture-backed online booking service, did not disclose whether it will make new shares available or follow in the footsteps of other unicorns Spotify and Slack, which went public via direct listings in 2018 and 2019, respectively. This alternative path saves money on underwriters fees and can allow for early investors to sell their shares without "lockup" restrictions that normally...

