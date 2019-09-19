Huawei Seeks To Minimize Links To China At FCC

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Chinese technology giant Huawei is stepping up efforts to convince U.S. officials it has no direct ties to the Chinese government, telling the Federal Communications Commission this week that many telecom companies have dealings with the superpower without being viewed as national security concerns to the U.S. In a filing posted Thursday, Huawei said the FCC is unfairly considering dropping it and fellow Chinese telecom ZTE from a subsidy program that assists broadband deployment in poor and underserved areas when it hasn’t applied equal scrutiny to other companies that are blatantly working with China, such as Finnish telecom Nokia. To further...

