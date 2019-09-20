O'Rielly Slams Defense Bill Directive For 5G Spectrum Study

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly has criticized a provision in a defense funding bill that would direct the U.S. Department of Defense to start testing shared-spectrum regimes, saying such a mandate would usurp the traditional role other agencies play in developing spectrum policy. The provision, which is currently being hammered out by both chambers of Congress, would trump the role that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration plays in managing the government’s use of the airwaves, he said Thursday. "I generally leave Congress to legislate but [the] Senate [National Defense Authorization Act] spectrum piece seems to me to undermine decades of sound...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS