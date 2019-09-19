Roundup, Essure Suits On A Collision Course, Judge Worries

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (September 19, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A California judge said Thursday she’ll likely send some 27,000 lawsuits alleging Bayer HealthCare's Essure birth control harmed women back to their home counties to be tried, but expressed concern the cases could collide with hundreds of suits over weedkiller Roundup’s alleged cancer link that she also plans to transfer. During a hearing in Oakland, Alameda Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith said she will preside over at least one bellwether trial over claims the drugmaker failed to adequately warn patients about the serious health risks of using Essure devices. But she said she plans to send the rest of the cases...

