9th Circ. Faults BLM's Blanket Extension Of Geothermal Deals

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld a decision for the Pit River Tribe and environmental groups that the Bureau of Land Management had to perform more review before extending a group of geothermal leases, saying that having a single productive lease didn't justify longer leases for the larger unit. The U.S. Department of the Interior agency was seeking to overturn a California district judge's January 2017 decision that a group of 26 leases owned by Calpine Corp. weren't eligible for 40-year extensions under a specific section of the Geothermal Steam Act. The agency argued it was allowed to continue the many...

