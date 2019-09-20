Atty Who Went AWOL On Injury Case Gets 2-Year Suspension

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court has suspended a personal injury attorney with a history of disciplinary actions for two years after he neglected a slip-and-fall case and only learned that it had been dismissed when his former client sued him. The Appellate Division on Wednesday suspended Jeffrey S. Lisabeth, saying his history of discipline included five letters of caution and four admonitions for matters such as neglecting to provide clients with status updates on their cases, failing to tell another client that her case had been tossed and failing to timely cooperate with investigations into his work. In the underlying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS