Security and IT Co. Boss Pleads Guilty In Stock-Pump Scheme

Law360, New York (September 19, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The CEO of HD View 360 on Thursday admitted to his role in a pump-and-dump scheme to inflate the value of the Florida security and information technology company’s stock and generate about $2 million in illicit profits. At a morning hearing before U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn, Dennis Mancino, 48, pled guilty to one count of securities fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors last year accused Mancino and consultant William Hirschy of arranging to pump up HD View's stock price using coordinated trading and other stock manipulation techniques to artificially inflate the stock price and trading volume. The case is tied to...

