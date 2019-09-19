Attys Clash In Del. Over Lead In Expedia Merger Class Suit

Law360, Wilmington (September 19, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Friedlander & Gorris PA and Prickett Jones & Elliott PA were among the firms in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday vying to lead stockholder litigation over alleged director duty breaches in Expedia Group's $2.6 billion acquisition of Liberty Expedia Holdings, a stalemate that will see a vice chancellor decide between the complaints and strategies. The two suits seek direct and derivative damages for unfair conduct by the travel service giant's directors before the July 26 closing of the deal. Initial versions of the complaints focused heavily on Expedia Group CEO Barry Diller, who, along with his family foundation, emerged from the...

