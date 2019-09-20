Calif. Atty Beats Malpractice Suit Over Flawed Judgment

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The clock started ticking on a woman’s potential malpractice claim when it became clear a judgment her lawyer secured was unenforceable, not when she started paying another attorney to clean up the mess, a California appeals court said in a recent ruling that the woman’s suit had come too late. The Fourth Appellate District panel on Wednesday reversed a trial court decision and a $28,600 judgment in favor of Elise Sharon, saying the lower court erred when it didn’t see that the judgment secured by Irvine attorney Peter J. Porter was an “existing” injury that predated the legal bills she incurred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS