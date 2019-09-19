Kasowitz Benson Beats Former Client's Legal Malpractice Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has thrown out a Puerto Rican developer's countersuit alleging Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP waited too long to sue his previous counsel for legal malpractice, ruling that the developer himself failed to conduct minimal due diligence to ensure his claims didn't expire before bringing on Kasowitz. Real estate developer and former U.S. Ambassador to Mauritius Cesar B. Cabrera tapped Kasowitz in 2015 to assist with his dispute against a property group over a failed deal to develop a property in Puerto Rico. He claims Kasowitz's work included looking into suing his former counsel, Meister Seelig & Fein...

