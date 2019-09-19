Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Can Sue For Fees In BNY Mellon Settlement, Judge Rules

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A dispute between Bailey & Glasser LLP, the Howard Law Firm and McTigue Law LLP over a $3 million fee following a $10 million settlement with Bank of New York Mellon Corp. sounds like a breach of contract case to a Massachusetts judge, who invited McTigue on Thursday to sue if it wanted.

Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris said that, in approving the $3.33 million fee award for the lawyers representing a class of trustees who sued BNY Mellon over alleged excessive charges, she would not resolve a long-running dispute between the lead class attorneys and a lawyer for the named...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®