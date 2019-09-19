Atty Can Sue For Fees In BNY Mellon Settlement, Judge Rules

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A dispute between Bailey & Glasser LLP, the Howard Law Firm and McTigue Law LLP over a $3 million fee following a $10 million settlement with Bank of New York Mellon Corp. sounds like a breach of contract case to a Massachusetts judge, who invited McTigue on Thursday to sue if it wanted. Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris said that, in approving the $3.33 million fee award for the lawyers representing a class of trustees who sued BNY Mellon over alleged excessive charges, she would not resolve a long-running dispute between the lead class attorneys and a lawyer for the named...

