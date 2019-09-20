9th Circ. OK Of LinkedIn Data Scraping May Curb CFAA

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has found that scraping information in bulk from public LinkedIn profiles likely does not breach the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, in a closely watched ruling that could rein in the reach of the oft-challenged anti-hacking law. In its Sept. 9 ruling, the appeals court found that data analytics startup HiQ Labs Inc.'s practice of using automated bots to scrape and analyze information from LinkedIn profiles likely does not violate the law's ban on accessing computers "without authorization," despite LinkedIn asking it to stop doing so, because the data in question is publicly accessible. The decision is good news...

