J&J, Expert Debate If Asbestos In Talc Is 'Urban Legend'

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Johnson & Johnson on Thursday questioned an electron microscopist who said he found asbestos in J&J’s talc products about his testimony years ago that asbestos in cosmetic talc is an “urban legend,” prompting the expert to say he had been “dead wrong.” During the second week of the jury trial in Torrance, California, plaintiff Carolyn Weirick called back to the stand expert witness William Longo, a material scientist and electron microscopist who is the president of Georgia-based Materials Analytical Services. Longo, who testified on Wednesday that his lab had found 11 instances of asbestos when looking at talc from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS