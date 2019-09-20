Pradaxa User's Win Could Doom Thousands Of Other Suits

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut judge has upheld a jury's finding that Boehringer Ingelheim's blood thinner Pradaxa caused a man's internal bleeding, but in a surprise twist, the post-verdict ruling could spell the end of thousands of other consolidated Pradaxa suits. While Connecticut Superior Court Judge Carl Schuman sided with plaintiff Eugene Roberto on one claim in upholding his bellwether trial win, the judge said in his Sept. 11 ruling that federal law preempts Roberto's allegation that Boehringer Ingelheim should have warned doctors to monitor the level of Pradaxa in their patients' blood. Judge Schuman is presiding over a consolidated proceeding containing nearly 2,800...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS