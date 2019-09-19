Ill. High Court Nixes Contractor's Fight Against Rail Worker

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A counterclaim that doesn't state an independent cause of action and make a specific request for relief "is not a true counterclaim," the Illinois Supreme Court said in tossing a transportation company's fight against a claim it was improperly insured. If a purported counterclaim aims solely to defeat allegations lobbed by a plaintiff, then it "is really an affirmative defense, not a counterclaim," the state high court unanimously ruled. That means Professional Transportation Inc.'s counterclaim against Union Pacific Railroad Co. employee Mary Carmichael and Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White should have been barred in a lawsuit over the company's insurance...

