Wells Fargo Doubts Counsel's Adequacy In Mortgage Action

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo responded sharply to a motion for class certification filed in California federal court alleging the bank denied mortgage aid to more than 900 eligible homeowners, saying Thursday the "egregious" deficiencies in the motion "provide reasons to doubt the adequacy of plaintiffs' counsel." Fifteen current and former Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers are seeking certification for a nationwide class and five subclasses, but their motion fails "woefully" on many fronts, Wells Fargo said. The omission of which class any of the 15 moving plaintiffs seek to represent and inconsistencies in defining the scope of the various claims make Wells Fargo question...

