Kessler Topaz Wins Lead Spot In 1MDB Investor Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP beat out four other contenders for lead counsel in Goldman Sachs investors’ proposed class action over the billion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad fraud scandal in New York federal court Thursday. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick put Kessler in the lead role and named its client, Swedish pension fund manager Sjunde AP-Fonden, also known as AP7, the lead plaintiff. AP7 and the Pomerantz LLP-led Meitav Dash, an Israeli investment house, had tussled over the lead position, with each contending that they had incurred the highest losses on Goldman Sachs securities as a result of the bank’s...

