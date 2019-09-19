NY Pharmacist Denies Oxycodone Conspiracy Charge

Law360, New York (September 19, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Staten Island, New York, pharmacist entered a not guilty plea in Manhattan federal court Thursday, a week after he was arrested for allegedly distributing thousands of oxycodone pills knowing they would be resold on the streets. Regal Remedies pharmacy owner Michael Paulsen, 42, pled not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics, health care fraud and paying kickbacks before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty, who set a Nov. 21 follow-up hearing. Paulsen is charged with what Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman called a plot to add to the "glut" of addictive opioids widely available on the streets...

