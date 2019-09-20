Jury Rejects Celeb Chef's IP Claims Against Restaurants

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Thursday cleared a restaurant chain of liability over claims by its founder, a vegan celebrity chef who sold the chain in 2008, that it harmed her by illegally continuing to use her name and likeness. After a trial that started Sept. 10, a jury found that eatery chain Native Foods Holdings LLC did breach the separation contract it signed with chef Tanya Petrovna, and used Petrovna’s name and likeness without consent — but that the breach caused the chef no harm and the usage of Petrovna’s name and likeness gained Native no benefit. It also said...

