PG&E Bondholders, Wildfire Victims Propose $24B Reorg Plan

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT) -- PG&E Corp.’s bondholders have joined forces with wildfire victims to propose their own plan for California's largest utility to exit bankruptcy, one that puts more money — about $24 billion — toward wildfire claims, according to a motion filed Thursday in California bankruptcy court. The utility filed for bankruptcy in January, buckling under billions of dollars in potential liabilities tied to its alleged role in causing the series of wildfires that killed 130 people and razed billions of dollars in property in 2017 and 2018. PG&E earlier this month unveiled its Chapter 11 reorganization plan, which sets aside $8.4 billion to compensate victims...

