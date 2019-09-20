CBS Radio Escapes Ex-Sales Worker's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has tossed a discrimination suit from a former CBS Radio Services employee who said the company unlawfully failed to accommodate his depression and then turned against him after he took medical leave, saying the worker never gave the company details it would have needed to help him do his job. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik on Thursday granted CBS Radio Services Inc.'s motion for summary judgment on Jesse L. Wesley's claims that the broadcast company violated the federal Family Medical Leave Act as well as Washington state leave and anti-bias laws, and retaliated against him because...

