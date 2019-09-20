Blackstone Lands Greek Hotel Biz Valued At €178.6M

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT) -- Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe said Friday it has agreed to buy and renovate five Greek hotel businesses from the Louis Group in a deal that carries an enterprise value of €178.6 million ($196.7 million). The five hotel businesses are located in the Greek islands with two in Corfu, two in Zante and one in Crete, which together account for 1,464 hotel rooms. Blackstone said the hotels will continue to be operated by the Louis Group, which has 26 hotels and resorts in Greece and Cyprus, and managed by HIP, a hospitality company acquired by Blackstone in 2017. “Greece is a...

