NJ Firm Beats Malpractice Suit Claiming It Abandoned Client

Law360, Newark (September 20, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Lord Kobrin Alvarez & Fattell LLC convinced a New Jersey state judge Friday to toss a malpractice suit alleging the firm failed to defend a onetime client against a doctor's collection action, after the firm presented evidence that the man allegedly pocketed an insurance payment for the medical services and stiffed the physician. Superior Court Judge Robert H. Gardner granted the firm’s bid to nix the complaint from Robert Turner based on those materials submitted by the firm, which Lord Kobrin has said it also provided to Turner's counsel in the instant matter. The judge also indicated that the firm could...

