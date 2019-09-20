Travelers Unit Files Counterclaim In Stage Dive Injury Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A Travelers unit has told a New Jersey federal judge it is not responsible for defending a music label that was sued by two concertgoers who claim they were injured when audience members dove off the stage and collided with them. St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co. is seeking a judgment that it does not have to provide coverage to Good Fight Entertainment LLC, according to Thursday’s response, and court records indicate the insurer previously argued that a policy exclusion precludes coverage for injuries resulting from the label's work at live performances. “The claims against the responding party are brought without a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS