13 Months Sought For Varsity Blues Parent Who Sued School

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors said late Thursday a business executive who paid $400,000 to have his son fraudulently admitted to Georgetown University and then sued the school for kicking his son out when the Varsity Blues scheme unraveled deserves 13 months in prison. The government said Stephen Semprevivo willingly engaged in a conspiracy to defraud with Varsity Blues mastermind William "Rick" Singer, made his son an active participant in the scheme and is still looking for ways to blame others for his criminal conduct. Prosecutors noted that just days after pleading guilty in a Boston courtroom, he sued Georgetown to keep the school...

