Chinese Fintech Co. Seeks Toss Of Suit Over Post-IPO Regs

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The Beijing-based Jianpu Technology Inc. has told a New York federal judge that a stock-drop suit claiming it didn’t disclose impending government regulations before launching its initial public offering is pleading a textbook case of “fraud by hindsight.” The online lending platform on Thursday asked that the proposed class action be dismissed, saying its IPO offering documents disclosed the uncertainty of the regulatory landscape for financial service providers on its platform, and Jianpu could not have foreseen the regulations on peer-to-peer lenders that were imposed two days after its $164.9 million IPO. “Plaintiff faults the company for failing to disclose events...

