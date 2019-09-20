FERC's Lone Dem Warns Of Climate Whitewashing On Orders

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The lone Democrat serving on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission suggested Thursday the agency is writing climate change out of its gas infrastructure project decisions, with the commission split along party lines in approving a Colorado gas pipeline and Florida liquefied natural gas project. At its monthly open meeting, FERC issued construction certificates for Eagle LNG Partners' proposed small-scale LNG export terminal near Jacksonville, Florida, and a pair of pipeline projects in Colorado being developed by Tallgrass Energy LP. FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee and Commissioner Bernard McNamee, both Republicans, voted to approve the project, while Democratic Commissioner Richard Glick lodged now-familiar dissents arguing...

