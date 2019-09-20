Ethicon Wants Court To Drop Pittsburgh Pelvic Mesh Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc. asked a Pennsylvania federal court Friday to throw out a woman’s lawsuit over allegedly defective pelvic mesh, arguing that she had not sufficiently shown which mesh she had received or even that it was made by the company. Ethicon said plaintiff Stephanie Gease had missed the deadline for providing specific information about the model and lot number of the mesh she claimed to have had implanted at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Magee Women’s Hospital sometime in 1995 or 1996, and without a more specific claim, the case should be thrown out. “Multiple Pennsylvania...

