Insurer Doesn't Have To Cover Stanley Cup TM Defense Costs

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- An insurer doesn’t have to cover remaining costs of a collectibles company’s Stanley Cup trademark infringement settlement with the National Hockey League because the company inexcusably delayed notice of the claim, an Illinois federal judge ruled Friday. Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Co. covered the $337,500 settlement and one-third of defense costs for policyholder A&R Collectibles Inc. and executive officer Roger Dewey, but it had asked U.S. District Judge Eileen Bucklo to declare it didn’t have to cover any costs related to A&R’s uninsured co-defendants. Judge Bucklo said she didn’t need to decide that issue because A&R should not have waited 16 months...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS