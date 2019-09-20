Northrop Grumman Insurer Nabs Partial Win Over Enviro Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. is not responsible for part of coverage claims that Northrop Grumman Corp. made after facing a class action lawsuit over industrial waste because the aerospace and defense company waited too long to notify the insurer, a New York federal court said Friday. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield said Northrop failed to timely notify Travelers of the relevant policy occurrences under its majority primary policies, granting partial summary judgment to the insurer. But the company's notice was timely under the minority primary and umbrella policies, which only require notice of the injuries themselves, the court said. In an...

