DOL Says Texas Construction Co. Can't Hire H-2B Workers

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor won't allow a Texas construction company to hire H-2B workers, finding it hadn't shown it needed the extra help to supplement, rather than replace, its permanent workforce. In an order issued Thursday, Administrative Law Judge Monica Markley affirmed a certifying officer's July 30 ruling denying a request from DFW Framing & Construction Inc. to hire 25 temporary workers who would serve as carpentry assistants. DFW Framing & Construction is based in McKinney, a suburb about 40 miles north of downtown Dallas. The H-2B visa program allows employers to hire foreign citizens for temporary nonagriculture labor, but...

